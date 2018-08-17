Dana Outrigger Canoe Club Hosts Annual Whitey Harrison Classic

By Daniel Ritz

On Aug. 11, The Dana Outrigger Canoe Club hosted dozens of the best canoe clubs in the region in the 44th installment of the annual Whitey Harrison 9-Man Outrigger Classic. The race starts from the Dana Point Harbor, heads north towards Main Beach in Laguna Beach before turning around and racing to a finish.

The Dana-Women’s Unlimited team, competing in more favorable smooth morning conditions, turned in the top home-team performance, winning first place in their respective division with a blistering time of 2:52:06.

Throughout the season the Dana Outrigger teams have battled with Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club out of Redondo Beach, and it was business as usual at the Whitey Harrison Classic. Both teams showed a number of top results across a number of divisions.

The Dana Men’s-Masters Unlimited team turned in a second place performance while the Men’s-Limited team turned in a ninth place finish. The Dana Men’s- 19 & under team also finished first in their division recording a time just of over 2:30:00.

John Skorstad is a coach for Dana Outrigger’s novice teams, as well as a member of the Men’s Senior Masters race team. He referred to the afternoon conditions as “challenging,” a steady crosswind capsizing boats and impeding progress.

Next on tap for the Dana Outrigger Club is the Oceanside 9-man race on August 25.

2018 Dana Outrigger Canoe Club Whitey Harrison Classic 9-Man Finish Results

Men

Masters Unlimited: 2:03:50

Unlimited: 2:08:48

Senior Masters Unlimited: 2:15:05

Golden Masters: 2:20:52

Unlimited: 2:23:48

19 & Under: 2:30:18

Masters: 2:33:13

Women’s

Unlimited: 2:52:06

Unlimited: 3:04:51: