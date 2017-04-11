A Dana Hills High School senior was selected as a finalist in this year’s Good Citizen Contest, which is put on by the San Clemente Island Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Sheila Abazari was selected for Dana Hills High School, Nico Zani was chosen from Capistrano Valley High School, Victor Mendoza represents San Clemente High School and Julia Gordon represents San Juan Hills High School.

During DAR’s annual Good Citizen Luncheon, Nico was selected as this year’s winner. He was awarded a $1,000 monetary award. Each of the finalists received a $200 award.

Four Capistrano Unified high school seniors were chosen to represent their schools based on their attributes of dependability, leadership, patriotism and service.

Each Good Citizen contestant submitted a resume, transcript and letters of recommendation, completing the competition with a timed essay.