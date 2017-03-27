Sarah Arce, a senior at Dana Hills High School, was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Orange County Youth of the Year.

Arce was named the 2016 Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley last month. She’s been a part of the Via Positiva Branch in San Juan Capistrano for 11 years’.

Arce competed against other finalists from clubs across Orange County and will now move on to compete for the Boys & Girls Clubs of California Youth of the Year, where she could earn a $1,000 college scholarship.

If selected as the state’s Youth of the Year, she will compete for the Pacific Region Youth of the Year and a $10,000 scholarship.