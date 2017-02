The Dana Hills High School robotics team will hold their first fundraising and recruiting dinner on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bistro K, located at 30100 Town Center Drive, Laguna Niguel. Bistro K will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to the team.

Attendees can learn more about the team, see a live demonstration and enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes.

For more information, contact Caryn Rinaldini at caryn@carynr.com or call 949.280.9777.