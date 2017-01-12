DP logoOn Saturday, Jan. 14, Dana Hills High School will hold a plastic bottle and aluminum can drive. The event is from 9-11 a.m. and will help raise funds for the school. The drive will be held in the back parking lot near the tennis courts and the pool.

