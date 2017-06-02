Dana Hills High School Reflection Winners Announced

Dana Hills High School students made a splash during the National Reflections Art Contest this year.

Three of five students who advanced to the Capistrano Unified School District’s competition won awards.

Maddy Vance (music) and Kelsey Ash (dance) both received Awards for Excellence in their categories. They both advanced to the fourth district level of competition and were recognized. Kelsey went on to the dance choreography at the state level.

Rebecca Cadena (photography) received the Award of Merit.

Other Dana Hills High School Awards of Excellence winners included Natalie Craig (literature) and Christopher French (visual art).

The theme for 2017-2018 will be “Within Reach.” The deadline will be Monday, Oct. 9.

For more information, visit www.capta.org/programs-events/reflections/.