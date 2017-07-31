EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Dana Hills High School Principal Role Filled, Officials Say

By Kristina Pritchett

Dr. Joshua W. Porter was announced as the new Dana Hills High School Principal, on Monday, July 31, according to Capistrano Unified School District officials.

According to a press release, Porter will begin the new position effective Tuesday, Aug. 1 and was appointed during the Board of Trustees’ July 26 meeting.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead a school with a proven legacy of educational excellence in its community,” Porter said in a statement.

Dr. Jason Allemann left the school at the end of June to fill the role of Laguna Beach High School principal. He was at Dana Hills for six years and is a Dana Hills graduate.

Porter previously has served as a classroom teacher, assistant principal and Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Coach. Since 2014, Porter has been the principal at Carlsbad High School.

“I have a passion for developing graduation pathways and integrating technology into everything we do,” Porter said in a statement. “I am excited to partner with a dynamic and forward-thinking District and the innovative staff at Dana Hills.”

Porter has a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science degrees from California State University, Fullerton and an Educational Doctorate from the University of Southern California.

About The Author DP Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>