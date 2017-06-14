Dana Hills High School Principal to Leave Position at End of Month

Dr. Jason Allemann, principal of Dana Hills High School, will be saying goodbye to Dana Hills High School at the end of the month to fill a new role in Laguna Beach.

Allemann took over the role of Dana Hills’ principal six years ago after working in the Anaheim Union High School District for 15 years.

His new role will be principal of Laguna Beach High School.

“It’s a bittersweet opportunity for me,” Allemann said. “I am sad to leave a lot of the work behind at Dana Hills, but I have a unique opportunity. I’m still going to be a parent there.”

Allemann said he will still be involved because he will have a teenager attending the school.

He added he will continue to be involved with the community and looks forward to those chances.

“I’m hopeful I can contribute in a meaningful way to the students and staff as a parent,” Allemann said.

He’s previously served as a high school principal for Katella High, a middle school principal, a high school vice principal and a counselor.

Allemann is a 1988 Dana Hills graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Diego State University, a master’s degree in social work from California State University Long Beach and a doctorate in educational leadership of urban schools from the University of Southern California.