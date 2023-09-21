The Dana Hills athletic department is searching for a new girls cross country coach following the resignation of Olivia Hodges on Monday, Sept. 18, according to Athletic Director Tom Faris.

Faris confirmed the news, first reported by the Orange County Register, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, with Hodges doing the same the following day. Faris said Hodges’ departure was effective Monday.

Hodges declined to speak further about her decision.

Faris told Dana Point Times that the school will now look externally for a new coach after “floating” the position within the Capistrano Unified School District for 48 hours.

The Dolphins’ girls team is ranked No. 1 in Division 3, according to the latest CIF Southern Section rankings, released on Monday by PrepCalTrack.

Dana Hills was one of many schools to participate in the Woodbridge Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, with the Dolphins placing 11th in the Sweepstakes Girls race.