DANA POINT–The Dana Hills football team preserved an early lead and hung on with several late crucial stops and fortunate moments to topple previously unbeaten Laguna Hills, 21-20, in a league-opening home win on Friday night, Oct. 13

The Hawks’ furious comeback came up short, as Laguna Hills failed to hit a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and couldn’t connect on a deep route for the lead with 17 seconds remaining. With those stops, plus first-half special teams magic, the Dolphins knocked Laguna Hills (7-1, 0-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten and earned their first Pacific Coast League win.

Laguna Hills held California’s second-longest and the CIF-SS’ longest active winning streak at 15 games dating back to their state championship run last season.

The fourth down attempt falls incomplete. Dana Hills has the ball with 0:07 left, looking to kneel and end the game. pic.twitter.com/kXTLDNVU4B — C. Jayden Smith (@charlesjssports) October 14, 2023

Dana Hills (6-2, 1-0) built a 21-10 halftime lead off two kickoff returns for scores from Noah Kucera and Owen Walz. Walz amassed 189 all-purpose yards and two scores, including a 56-yard touchdown reception, in the first half.

That 11-point margin proved to be what the Dolphins needed for the win.

Tony Henney, Dana Hills head coach, told his team that Friday was one occasion where they simply had to find a way to win, especially with the offense sputtering.

“I’ve got to take some ownership of that,” Henney said of the second-half struggles. “…We just found a way to get it done, and that’s what good teams do.”

The Hawks cut the Dolphins’ lead to one with 7:50 remaining after kicker Luke Whitfield hit a 39-yard field goal. With that, Laguna Hills took over with all the momentum and a chance to take the lead with 6:15 left.

After picking up one first down, Laguna Hills missed a 46-yard kick but benefitted from a roughing the kicker penalty. Three plays later, Whitfield’s final attempt of the night sailed left.

Throughout the game, the Hawks found themselves deep in Dana Hills’ territory but failed to convert those drives into touchdowns.

Henney said his team’s nonleague battles prepared them well for the moment and that the defense and special teams picked up the mantle.

“Our quarterback had a little struggle in the second half, but he’s a sophomore (and) it’s gonna happen,” he said. “What I think is cool is that the team didn’t get down on him. They just said, ‘Okay, we just have to play defense better.’”

Sophomore quarterback Jace Lowe, back as the starter after missing last week’s game, threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.

Laguna Hills turned the first opportunity into a touchdown off a 2-yard run from running back John Ponce, making the score 21-17. After the second, the Dolphins denied points to the Hawks with a stop on fourth-and-goal.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Trocchio’s pass falls incomplete and Dana takes over, still clinging to a 21-17 lead. @SouthOCsports pic.twitter.com/oexv4oHJux — C. Jayden Smith (@charlesjssports) October 14, 2023

Dana Hills built its early advantage with as ideal of a start as possible, as wide receiver Noah Kucera ran across the field during the opening kickoff return and evaded tacklers for an 86-yard touchdown.

Later in the first quarter, Ponce broke off a 57-yard run—his longest of the night—that set up the Hawks for a 5-yard Kurtis Weber score to take a 10-7 lead.

Owen Walz put the Dolphins right back ahead, as he took the ensuing kickoff back 85 yards to the house. Walz later caught a flare pass and turned upfield for a 56-yard touchdown that gave the Dolphins its 21-10 halftime lead.

Walz finished the contest with 251 all-purpose yards, rushing for 76 yards on 13 carries. Ponce ran for a game-high 192 yards and one score on 24 carries.

Dana Hills continues Pacific Coast League play at Portola (4-4, 0-1) on Friday, Oct. 20. Portola dropped its league opener on the road against Northwood, 35-7.