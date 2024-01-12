For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

After winning its first league championship since 2014 last season, the Dana Hills boys basketball team finds itself as the team with the target on its back, rather than one taking aim. Unfortunately for the rest of the Sea View League, the Dolphins are still talented, even deeper and on a roll.

Dana Hills nailed 13 3-pointers, scored over 70 points for the eighth straight game and won its eighth consecutive game in a 71-43 win over rival Aliso Niguel at home in the Dolphins’ Sea View League opener on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Four players scored in double figures for Dana Hills (16-4, 1-0) with junior sharpshooter Collin Haugh again leading the way over Aliso Niguel (15-5, 0-2) with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Senior Niki Grguric contributed 15 points, senior point guard Logan Scodeller scored 14 points, and senior Ryan Torab netted 10 points. Senior guard Dennis Powers knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points.

Dana Hills boys basketball won its eighth straight game with 13 3-pointers over Aliso Niguel in the Dolphins’ first game in defense of last season’s Sea View League championship. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

“Yes, especially offensively, in terms of making shots,” Dana Hills coach Tom Desiano said when asked if this was his deepest roster in recent seasons. “There’s no substitute for good shooters, I’m telling you that right now, and we happen to have a few. It doesn’t happen all the time, but we’re fortunate.”

With Haugh commanding a lot of attention from opposing defenses, the rest of those starting Dolphins get more open looks, and that was the case early against the Wolverines.

The game opened like a boxing match, with Dana Hills and Aliso Niguel exchanging blows to a 17-17 tie early in the second quarter, but that’s when the Dolphins turned up the heat. Dana Hills enacted its full-court press, which put Aliso Niguel off balance, and the Dolphins pounced.

“It’s just about tempo with us,” Desiano said. “(Aliso Niguel) Coach (Keith) Barnett, he’s a great coach, and he tried to slow things down, run the shot clock. We just had to pick up our intensity defensively, and we want to make the game 90 feet. Our press caused some turnovers, some quick shots, and we were able to get in transition.”

Dana Hills’ first three baskets of the second quarter were 3-point shots from Powers, Grguric and Torab, and the Dolphins’ hot shooting allowed them to hit the gas to close out the half on a 13-0 run, including three consecutive 3-pointers. Haugh sank two of those shots from distance, as he finally found some space.

“I was feeling good today,” Haugh said. “They tried to shut me down early. My teammates opened up the game for me, and made it a lot easier for me.”

Dana Hills led by 15 at halftime, 39-24, and the Dolphins pushed out to a 25-point lead on back-to-back 3s from Haugh and Scodeller late in the third quarter.

Dana Hills’ final three baskets of the game also came from beyond the arc on lasers from Haugh, Powers and senior Platon Pukhov to put away the 28-point victory.

The Dolphins have won comfortably in nearly every game of this eight-game win streak, with only a two-point victory in the Desert Holiday Classic championship as the outlier. Dana Hills put up 103 points in its nonleague finale against Bishop Diego of Santa Barbara on Jan. 4, which is the most points for the Dolphins in at least the past 20 years.

“It’s about establishing our identity and what kind of team we want to be,” Desiano said of the current run. “We went out to the desert, had four good games, and I think the kids started playing with a lot of confidence in what we do, and they have fun doing it.”

Dana Hills, ranked No. 9 in CIF-SS Division 2AA, continues in the Sea View League at Mission Viejo on Friday, Jan. 12, and the Dolphins host El Toro next Wednesday, Jan. 17. Dana Hills is at Aliso Niguel next Friday, Jan. 19.