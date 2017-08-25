Dale Velzy Classic and Luau Scheduled for Sept. 16

By Kristina Pritchett

The 28th annual Dale Velzy Classic and Luau is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at Doheny State Beach.

The annual event is hosted by the Doheny Longboard Surfing Association and will feature a beer garden and different surf contests.

According to the Surfing Association’s website, the event is family-friendly and is a way to celebrate Dale’s life and enjoyment of surfing.

There will be live music, surfboard raffles and more.

Contests begin at 8 p.m. and the luau will begin at 3 p.m.

Space is limited and signing up is recommended.

Entry fee for the longboard surf contest is $75, tandem teams are $120 per team. The surf contest includes a T-shirt and a luau dinner.

There will be free admission to the luau area. The dinner is $15 per person.

To signup visit www.dlsa.club/.