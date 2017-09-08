Dana Point Times
Capistrano Unified School District Superintendent Kirsten Vital will be a guest speaker at an upcoming Human Trafficking Town Hall in Laguna Niguel on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Attendees will learn about human trafficking, how to recognize the signs, how to protect youth from being targeted, and how to help victims.
Other guest speakers include Jim Carson, Orangewood Foundation program manager; Sgt. Juan Reveles, Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force; Kelly Manley, Orange County District Attorney Human Trafficking & Exploitation Unit; Nicole Strattman, senior social services supervisor/CSEC coordinator; and Oree Freeman, a human trafficking survivor.
The event will run from 7-9 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 28291 Alicia Parkway in Laguna Niguel.
Due to the sensitivity of the topic, officials ask that attendees be 16 years old or older.
Wish there would be a program for the youth. Hearing it from Mom and Dad isn’t always taken as seriously. If the information were to come to the youth, from the experts that are out on the street’s saving youth’s and preventing this from happening to more kid’s .I think they may listen. It would be helpful if a program would be going to the school’s to teach the children what to look for, who to call. There is a army of youth in our area and I’am sure they’d get involved, if they were given the tools to help prevent this from happening to one of thier own.