Dana Point Times

Capistrano Unified School District Superintendent Kirsten Vital will be a guest speaker at an upcoming Human Trafficking Town Hall in Laguna Niguel on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Attendees will learn about human trafficking, how to recognize the signs, how to protect youth from being targeted, and how to help victims.

Other guest speakers include Jim Carson, Orangewood Foundation program manager; Sgt. Juan Reveles, Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force; Kelly Manley, Orange County District Attorney Human Trafficking & Exploitation Unit; Nicole Strattman, senior social services supervisor/CSEC coordinator; and Oree Freeman, a human trafficking survivor.

The event will run from 7-9 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 28291 Alicia Parkway in Laguna Niguel.

Due to the sensitivity of the topic, officials ask that attendees be 16 years old or older.