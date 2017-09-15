CUSD Superintendent to Hold First Community Forum of School Year

By Allison Jarrell

In an effort to engage with parents, students and community members, Capistrano Unified School District Superintendent Kirsten Vital will hold her first community forum of the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Ladera Ranch Middle School, located at 29551 Sienna Parkway in Ladera Ranch.

District officials said the forum will give an overview of school site assessments that are currently in development. Vital will also discuss work on district facilities and classrooms that was completed over the summer.

For more information, contact Ryan Burris at 949.234.9427 or rkburris@capousd.org.