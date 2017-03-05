CUSD Superintendent to Hold Community Forum

A community forum with Capistrano Unified School District Superintendent Kirsten Vital will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

The forum will give parents an overview of the state’s new accountability and improvement system, which will be released to the public in March.

During the forum, staff will share local indicators and priorities, and the superintendent will welcome feedback and field questions.

The forum will be held at CUSD’s board room, located at 33122 Valle Road in San Juan Capistrano.