During the Dec. 12 Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Meeting, the board held its annual organizational meeting to elect the board president, vice president and clerk. The Board selected Trustee Gila Jones to serve as president, Trustee Gary Pritchard to serve as Vice President, and Trustee Patricia Holloway, San Clemente’s trustee, to continue her role as Clerk.

The Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees also welcomed Trustees Judy Bullockus, Gila Jones and Martha McNicholas, who were re-elected to a new term. Bullockus has served on the Board since 2017, representing Trustee Area 7, which covers portions of Rancho Santa Margarita, Mission Viejo, and Coto de Caza.

The next regularly scheduled Board Meeting is Jan. 24..