CUSD Nixes Straws for Next School Year

By Shawn Raymundo, Dana Point Times

Elementary schools in Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) will no longer offer plastic straws to students beginning next school year.

The decision to remove straws from the cafeterias at all 36 CUSD elementary schools comes as the district moves away from plastics and instead toward compostable utensils and napkins, according to Kristin Hilleman, director of Food and Nutrition Services.

Currently, the elementary schools provide students with fork and napkin packages that include plastic straws. Those packages are being phased out to make way for the new compostable packages without straws.

High schools and middle schools across the district haven’t had straws for several years, because there hasn’t been a need for such an item, Hilleman said.

“There’s too much waste, and we don’t need waste. The kids weren’t using the straws, so why purchase something that’s not going to be used, anyway?” Hilleman said.