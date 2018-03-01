CUSD Launches ‘Secure OC Schools’ Coalition to Combat School Gun Violence

By Emily Rasmussen

Representatives of several South Orange County cities joined forces with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) and the Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) to launch Secure OC Schools, a coalition to combat school gun violence.

In light of the shooting of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14, Mission Viejo Mayor Ed Sachs hosted the announcement of the coalition in front of the OCSD Lake Forest Sub Station on Feb. 26. In addition to OCSD representatives, Sachs was joined by CUSD Trustee Judy Bullockus, Dana Point Mayor Pro Tem Joe Muller and representatives from a handful of other South Orange County cities.

“Today, I’m calling for a commission to get together to talk about securing Orange County schools,” Sachs said. “We need to bring in all elements—police, fire, students, parents, school people, teachers, administrators—everyone needs to come together to come to a resolution.”

Sachs’ call-to-action was to create a commission within the next 30 days to lay out guidelines and invite people to share experiences and ideas, via www.secureocschools.com.

“Every school shooting is a tragedy and we want to do everything we can before a tragedy occurs to be preventative and if necessary, be responsive,” OCSD Undersheriff Don Barnes said. “We cannot believe that we are immune as a community.”

To learn more about the developing commission, visit www.secureocschools.com. The full version of this story is available on www.danapointtimes.com