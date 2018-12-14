CUSD Approves Opinion Research Plan for Facilities Maintenance

By Shawn Raymundo, Dana Point Times

The Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Dec. 12, approved plans to gather the community’s thoughts on whether a bond measure to update educational facilities should be placed on the March 2020 Primary Election ballot.

Over the coming weeks, the board will work with the firm True North Research to conduct surveys and polls of voters in the cities of San Clemente, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo and Dana Point.

Depending on how the voters in those areas respond to the questions, the board will determine whether to move forward with drafting the March 2020 bond measure that, if passed, would authorize funding for deferred maintenance projects. The priority, said CUSD Chief Communications Officer Ryan Burris, are the schools in San Clemente because they are some of the oldest schools in the district.

The next step in the process, Burris said, is to figure out the types of questions that will be asked in the survey. Essentially the poll is intended to answer whether the residents are ready to support a bond measure and, if so, what areas of the classrooms and school sites they are willing to invest in.

Included in the board agenda from the Wednesday night meeting was a proposal to transition RH Dana Elementary School in to a Spanish-language immersion school beginning next school year. However, the board had time restrictions, so many items on the agenda, including the Spanish immersion proposal, are to be discussed at a later time.

The next CUSD board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24 at the district’s office, at 33122 Valle Rd., San Juan Capistrano.—Shawn Raymundo