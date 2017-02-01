CUSD Announces School of Choice Window

Starting Feb. 1, students in the Capistrano Unified School District can apply to one of 43 different academic programs during the annual School of Choice Program.

School of Choice gives parents the ability to apply to a school outside of their child’s attendance area on a space-available basis.

This year, there are 43 schools with space to accept School of Choice students.

Detailed information on each school can be found at www.capousd-ca-schoolloop.com/soc.

School of Choice applications will be available at www.capousd-ca-schoolloop.com/soc, at local schools, and the District Center. The application period ends Friday, March 3.

Completed applications must be turned in between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. either at the school to which the child or to the District Center.

If there are more applicants than openings at a particular school, students will be selected by lottery. Notifications will be received by May 1.

Schools accepting School of Choice applications include:

Ambuehl Elementary

Arroyo Vista Elementary

Bathgate Elementary

Benedict Elementary

Bergeson Elementary

Carl Hankey Elementary

Castille Elementary

Chaparral Elementary

Clarence Lobo Elementary*

Concordia Elementary

Del Obispo Elementary*

Hidden Hills Elementary*

John Malcom Elementary

Kinoshita Elementary*

Las Flores Elementary

Las Palmas Elementary

Marblehead Elementary*

Moulton Elementary

Oak Grove Elementary

Palisades Elementary

Phillip Reilly Elementary

R.H. Dana Elementary*

San Juan Elementary

Tijeras Creek Elementary

Viejo Elementary

Wagon Wheel Elementary

George White Elementary

Wood Canyon Elementary*

Arroyo Vista K-8

Bernice Ayer Middle

Carl Hankey Middle

Aliso Viejo Middle

Don Juan Avila Middle

Las Flores Middle

Marco Forster Middle

Newhart Middle

Niguel Hills Middle

Shorecliffs Middle

Vista del Mar Middle

Capistrano Valley High

Dana Hills High

San Clemente High

San Juan Hills High

* Represents a CapoForward school offering unique, thematic educational programs.