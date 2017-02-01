CUSD Announces School of Choice Window

Starting Feb. 1, students in the Capistrano Unified School District can apply to one of 43 different academic programs during the annual School of Choice Program.
School of Choice gives parents the ability to apply to a school outside of their child’s attendance area on a space-available basis.
This year, there are 43 schools with space to accept School of Choice students.
Detailed information on each school can be found at www.capousd-ca-schoolloop.com/soc.
School of Choice applications will be available at www.capousd-ca-schoolloop.com/soc, at local schools, and the District Center. The application period ends Friday, March 3.
Completed applications must be turned in between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. either at the school to which the child or to the District Center.
If there are more applicants than openings at a particular school, students will be selected by lottery. Notifications will be received by May 1.
Schools accepting School of Choice applications include:
- Ambuehl Elementary
- Arroyo Vista Elementary
- Bathgate Elementary
- Benedict Elementary
- Bergeson Elementary
- Carl Hankey Elementary
- Castille Elementary
- Chaparral Elementary
- Clarence Lobo Elementary*
- Concordia Elementary
- Del Obispo Elementary*
- Hidden Hills Elementary*
- John Malcom Elementary
- Kinoshita Elementary*
- Las Flores Elementary
- Las Palmas Elementary
- Marblehead Elementary*
- Moulton Elementary
- Oak Grove Elementary
- Palisades Elementary
- Phillip Reilly Elementary
- R.H. Dana Elementary*
- San Juan Elementary
- Tijeras Creek Elementary
- Viejo Elementary
- Wagon Wheel Elementary
- George White Elementary
- Wood Canyon Elementary*
- Arroyo Vista K-8
- Bernice Ayer Middle
- Carl Hankey Middle
- Aliso Viejo Middle
- Don Juan Avila Middle
- Las Flores Middle
- Marco Forster Middle
- Newhart Middle
- Niguel Hills Middle
- Shorecliffs Middle
- Vista del Mar Middle
- Capistrano Valley High
- Dana Hills High
- San Clemente High
- San Juan Hills High
* Represents a CapoForward school offering unique, thematic educational programs.
