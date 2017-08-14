Cox Charities will award $50,000 in grants to Orange County nonprofit organizations to support initiatives that focus on youth, education, conservation and the military.

Applications are being accepted online, and must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 1.

Cox Charities, a philanthropic section of Cox Communications, is funded by employee donations that are matched by the company.

To apply for the grant, organizations must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, must be located or provide services in Orange County, must show measurable results from the program and complete a post grant evaluation form, and must provide information on program outreach components including website and social media.

To submit an application, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.