Cove Road Closures Scheduled Beginning Sept. 11

County officials announced Cove Road will have weekday closures beginning Monday, Sept. 11.

Cove Road at Dana Point Harbor will be closed on weekdays/weeknights from Sept. 11 through mid-December officials said.

Crews will be performing repairs to sections of the large retaining wall along a section of the road.

The road will be open on weekends 6 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Mondays.

A temporary road closure is needed due to the limited area available to perform the repairs, county officials said.

 

