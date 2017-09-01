Dana Point Times

According to a report released Aug. 15 by the Orange County Heath Care Authority (OCHA), Dana Point opioid overdose rates rose in 2015, which is the latest year of available data.

The report states between 2011 and 2015, the opioid emergency department (ED) visit numbers rose from 27 to 70 and that higher ED visits were found in coastal and southern cities.

It also states that Dana Point was one of the highest rated coastal cities for opioid-related overdose deaths between 2011 and 2015. The report shows the number rose from three in 2011 to four in 2015.

For more information on behavioral health information and referrals, call 1.855.625.4657 or visit www.ochealthinfo.com/opioids. To view the full report, visit the link on this story at www.danapointtimes.com.