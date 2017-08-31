County Officials Unveil Plaque Commemorating Dana Point Harbor 50-Year Time Capsule Celebration

Photo Gallery of IMG_6417 Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett leads the celebration of the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the Dana Point Harbor 50-year Time Capsule at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6422 Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett leads the celebration of the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the Dana Point Harbor 50-year Time Capsule at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6434 Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett leads the celebration of the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the Dana Point Harbor 50-year Time Capsule at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6454 County, city officials, residents and more posed with the rock with the new plaque commemorating the 50-year-time capsule at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6458 County, city officials, residents and more posed with the rock with the new plaque commemorating the 50-year-time capsule at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6461 Former Councilman Carlos Olvera speaks with residents in front of the new plaque commemorating the Dana Point Harbor 50-year time capsule at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6470 A new plaque was placed on the rock commemorating the 50-year time capsule at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Exactly one year later, a group of county and city officials, Harbor business owners and residents stood at Baby Beach waiting to see the new plaque commemorating the Dana Point Harbor’s 50-year time capsule celebration.

On Aug. 29, 1966, a time capsule was sealed within an 8-ton boulder during a rock placing ceremony in the Harbor. On May 5, 2016, Orange County Parks removed the rock and sent it to the John D. Cooper Archeological and Paleontological Center to ensure the items were cleaned and in good condition.

On Aug. 29, 2016, a couple of thousand people were able to see the items that were inside the rock during the time capsule celebration.

On Aug. 29, the county dedicated a new plaque, which was placed on the rock, to commemorate the event.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett led the ceremony by thanking the handful of people that made the time capsule bash possible.

County officials have not announced when the next time capsule will be buried, but have assured residents there will be another.

“Many people have asked me about the future of the Harbor, besides the renovation project, and if there is going to be another time capsule,” Bartlett said. “I want to respond with one simple question—How can there not be a time capsule to celebrate the next 50 years?”

She said like the old time capsule, which symbolized the beginning of the Harbor, she envisions the next one will show the “evolution” of the Harbor.

“In the coming months, my staff and I will work with the 50-year time capsule committee to look at the next capsule, so please stay tuned,” Bartlett said. “We will be asking for input from the community.”