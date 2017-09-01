EYE ON DP, News Headlines

County Officials Announce Labor Day Weekend Parking

To accommodate the number of guests that could be visiting the Dana Point Harbor, county officials will implement the following actions:

Catalina Express customers, merchant and restaurant employees will be directed to park at the Embaracdero one-acre parcel on Monday, Sept. 4.

Boaters with gate cards or windshield passes will have access to the boater lots.

According to officials:

  • Depending on the weather, public parking and picnic areas will fill early
  • Marina parking lots will be staffed
  • Boaters-plan ahead and bring supplies to the boats early
  • Attendants will monitor parking during the weekend
  • Campers, R.V.s and trailers are prohibited in marina lots and may be towed
  • Those who have guests visiting, make plans to meet them at the parking gate
  • Marina staff will monitor availability and use discretion regarding the number of guest vehicles admitted into the lots
  • Encourage guests to carpool and use on-street parking.

