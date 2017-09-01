County Officials Announce Labor Day Weekend Parking

To accommodate the number of guests that could be visiting the Dana Point Harbor, county officials will implement the following actions:
Catalina Express customers, merchant and restaurant employees will be directed to park at the Embaracdero one-acre parcel on Monday, Sept. 4.
Boaters with gate cards or windshield passes will have access to the boater lots.
According to officials:
- Depending on the weather, public parking and picnic areas will fill early
- Marina parking lots will be staffed
- Boaters-plan ahead and bring supplies to the boats early
- Attendants will monitor parking during the weekend
- Campers, R.V.s and trailers are prohibited in marina lots and may be towed
- Those who have guests visiting, make plans to meet them at the parking gate
- Marina staff will monitor availability and use discretion regarding the number of guest vehicles admitted into the lots
- Encourage guests to carpool and use on-street parking.
