Veterans, active duty personnel and military families are invited to attend the South County Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to connect with veteran resources.

More than 60 informational booths will be provided by local organizations, employers will provide a variety of services and resources to veterans and their families.

Complimentary refreshments will be served to those who attend.

The fair will feature free admission to the event and public parking in Lot 9.

The Resource Fair will be held at Saddleback College from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Student Services Quad, adjacent to the Veterans Memorial.

Saddleback is located at 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo.

For more information or to volunteer, contact vetsoutreach@saddleback.edu or call 949.582.4252.