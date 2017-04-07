County Extends RFP Deadline for Harbor Revitalization

By Kristina Pritchett

Companies looking to lead the revitalization of the Dana Point Harbor have until May 4 to submit their proposals after a deadline extension, according to the Orange County Parks website.

The county’s Request for Proposals (RFP) process is the second step in a two-step procurement process to enter into a public-private partnership through an option and a 50-year lease to plan, design, permit, fund, construct, renovate, market, operate, manage and maintain the Harbor premises.

The original RFP deadline was March 16.

­In March 2016, the county released their Request for Qualifications (RFQ). In June 2016, solicitation closed with three proposers responding to the RFQ, and in October 2016, the county released the RFP to those three pre-qualified proposers.

The next steps will be for the proposals to be evaluated, scored and proposers to be interviewed by the evaluation committee. The committee will then make recommendations to the board of supervisors. The board will then consider approval of a preferred proposer and direct staff to negotiate agreements; they will also consider an approval of the option agreement.

The preferred proposer will then complete due diligence and meet the terms of the option agreement, and the board will consider the approval of a lease agreement.

To review the RFP, click here. The OC Parks Commission is scheduled to meet in May and could discuss the Harbor, officials said.