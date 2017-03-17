County Audit Report Finds Lack of Oversight, Management

By Kristina Pritchett

A recent audit report completed by the Orange County Auditor-Controller’s office found a lack of oversight and management of Vintage Marina.

The county and Vintage Marina entered into a 20-year operating agreement on Feb. 6, 2001 to manage certain facilities and services located in the Harbor.

The audit had three objectives, the first was to determine whether Vintage Marina’s records adequately supported their monthly gross receipts reported to the county and that the receipts were properly remitted to the county.

A second objective was to determine whether Vintage Marina’s records adequately supported their monthly operating expenses and that the Marina’s management fee was properly calculated. The third objective was to determine whether the Marina compiled with certain financial and other provisions of the agreement with the county, such as annual financial statement requirements.

The audit covered the period from April 1, 2015 through March 31, 2016 and found 14 findings including a lack of oversight and management of Vintage Marina, the tenant’s gross receipts need to be validated and reconciled, and the tenant’s rent payments were not calculated or reported in accordance with lease agreements.

Some control findings, which the auditor-controller’s office said are less significant include required personal property inventories were not performed, dry boat storage security deposits were not reconciled and more.

“As promised, our Internal Audit Division completed their audit of the Vintage Marina Partners Agreement,” said Auditor-Controller Eric Woolery. “While there were several significant control weaknesses, we are confident that OC Community Resources will work with Vintage Marina Partners to correct any weaknesses going forward.”

In May 2016, the auditor-controller’s office released a report that showed the former Dana Point Police Chief had spent 159 nights in a suite at the Dana Point Harbor Marina Inn in 2013 at a highly discounted rate. The office announced several audits on various aspects of the operations in the Harbor would be conducted.

