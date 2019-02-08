Councilmember Lewis Visits Congressman Levin in DC

By Lillian Boyd

Councilmember Debra Lewis visited Congressman Mike Levin at his Washington, D.C. office last month after the government shutdown ended, representing the city of Dana Point. Levin recently initiated a task force that would closely examine moving and storing San Onofre’s nuclear waste.

“Radioactive waste needs to be looked at very seriously,” Lewis said. “We’re fortunate to be able to have an ongoing relationship with a congressman representing the residents of Dana Point, so that he can hear our voice for these important issues.”

Lewis endorsed Levin during his campaign to take the 49th congressional district in California last year. She says another issue she brought to Levin was residential recovery facilities.

“Levin is working on the issue of residential recovery facilities on a federal level,” Lewis said. “These people seeking help who fall victim to bad operators are Dana Point residents, too. We need to be doing what we can to protect them.”

Congressman Levin is currently working on staffing his new office, which will be located at Dana Point City Hall. The office will be staffed with both permanent and part-time staff in the near future.

Levin will also host a public town hall meeting on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Reserve your admission online at Eventbrite.com. Doors will open at 3 p.m.