Council Passes 2017-2018, 2018-2019 Budgets

By Kristina Pritchett

After weeks of discussion and multiple meetings, the Dana Point City Council approved the budgets for the next two years.

During the June 20 meeting, Council voted 4-1, with Mayor Debra Lewis opposing, to approve the budgets for both fiscal years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. The budgets total $36.8 million for fiscal year 2018 and $37.2 million for fiscal year 2019.

Some items that were approved in the budget include a reduction in the 2019 firework show, transition to weeknight concerts in 2019 with one paid band and one local band, reduce candy size and potentially have healthier alternatives for the Easter egg hunts, eliminate the “ice” rink during the winter festival, transition the Dana Point Symphony sponsorship and Dana Point Grand Prix sponsorship into private support and more.

Some additions the budget includes is the development of a long-term financial plan, the second part of the Master Financial Plan, completion of the Doheny Village Plan Update and more.

Previously, Council approved to remove the State of the City sponsorship funding, but on Tuesday, part of the vote approved allotting $5,000 for the sponsorship.

The budget will be made available online, for now the proposed budget is available. Although, changes that Council has recently made will not be reflected in the proposed budget.