Council OKs $15,000 Agreement to Discuss Parking for Doheny Village Plan

By Kristina Pritchett

City Council approved a $15,000 agreement with a Cal State Pomona University professor to facilitate parking study session meetings.

During the March 21 Council meeting, staff were directed to prepare an agreement with Richard Wilson Transportation Consultant, who will meet with individual staff, commissioners, stakeholders and elected officials on parking management, make parking presentations at the Council and Planning Commission study sessions, and create a technical memo assessing previous parking studies.

On March 9, briefings were held with Council members, staff, Opticos Design and Nelson Nygaard Consulting—both consultants for the city—to provide Council members information regarding form-based code, the zoning method proposed for Doheny Village.

According to city staff, the cost to bring in Wilson will be $15,000 based on his billing rate and estimating a little more than 50 hours.

Director of Community Development Ursula Luna-Reynosa said the first meeting will allow Wilson to adequately prepare for the study session, and she believes it will be positive to bring in someone new.

According to the staff report, the initial briefing with Wilson will occur in late March/early April and the first joint study session will occur in mid to late April.

During the meeting, the Council voted 4-1 in favor of postponing an agreement with Linscott, Law and Greenspan to conduct a traffic impact analysis of the Doheny Park Road Diet and roundabout project until Nelson Nygaard returns with their traffic impact analysis.