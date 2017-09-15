Council to Hold Public Hearing Regarding Duplex Project in Capo Beach

By Kristina Pritchett

City Council will vote on whether they should appeal the Planning Commission’s decision on a duplex project in Capistrano Beach at their Sept. 19 meeting.

The proposed project involves construction of detached duplex at 34466 Via Verde and demolition of a single-family residence and construction of a detached duplex at 34468 Via Verde.

The project, if upheld, will consist of two detached dwelling units on each of the two contiguous parcels that are approximately 2,500 square feet. Each will have four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The project was heard at two Planning Commission meetings and was tabled the first time. The second time, Planning Commission voted 5-0 in support of the project.

Dana Point residents have been voicing their concerns with the project by submitting Letters to the Editor to the Dana Point Times and collecting signatures for a petition.

According to the staff report, in a letter addressed to the City Clerk, the appeal is based “primarily on design compatibility and enhancements items (b) massing and bulk and (d) scale and proportion.”

The letter also states the previous staff report should have compared the proposed project with the “residential scale of the neighborhood.”

Other letters in the staff report indicate concerns over traffic, parking, additional drainage and more.

Public hearing notices were mailed to property owners within 500 feet and occupants within 100 feet of the site, according to the staff report.

The Council may grant the appeal, overturn the decision of the Planning Commission and remand the application to staff with direction to prepare an alternate resolution.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Dana Point Community Center at 6 p.m.