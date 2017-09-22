Council Denies Appeal Regarding Capo Beach Duplex Project

By Kristina Pritchett

Despite the number of residents who voiced their opposition against a duplex project in Capistrano Beach, City Council voted 4-1 in favor of denying an appeal to Planning Commission’s approval of the project.

Mayor Debra Lewis voted against the motion while Councilman John Tomlinson abstained due to a conflict of interest. City Attorney Patrick Munoz told the members of the public Tomlinson owns a home across the street from the property.

In June, Planning Commission approved a project that would allow the construction of two detached duplexes on Via Verde.

The project will consist of two detached dwelling units on two continuous parcels that are approximately 2,500 square feet. Each will have four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Capistrano Beach resident Richard Gardner filed an appeal on the project and stated the decision was based on design compatibility.

“We would like to retain our beach community,” Gardner said during the Sept. 19 meeting.

Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Wyatt said he understood the concerns of the residents and was sympathetic but he didn’t feel the buildings were too “dense” or had too much “mass,” which were most of the concerns the residents had.

“It looks to me that the architect thought a lot about how to make it look really nice and fit in really nice,” Wyatt said.

Lewis said she didn’t feel that the project didn’t fit into the character of the neighborhood.