Council Approves to Make Offer to City Manager Candidate

By Kristina Pritchett

The city of Dana Point is one step closer to filling the City Manager role.

During the June 20 City Council meeting, City Attorney Patrick Munoz said the council authorized to make a proposal to a candidate.

“We will be waiting to hear what the outcome will be, and presumably, if it’s favorably received, we’ll have a contract on July 18,” Munoz said.

In March, the application process for the position closed. The city previously approved to hire a recruiting firm to help the process.

In October, former City Manager Doug Chotkevys announced his retirement in-lieu of termination. His announcement came one month after the city hired Deputy City Manager Mark Denny, formerly the chief operating officer for Orange County.

The item could be discussed during the July 18 meeting. Council will not meet on July 4 due to the holiday.