Council Approves Community Survey Contract

By Kristina Pritchett

Dana Point residents could be receiving a survey by email or phone in the future after City Council approved a contract for a community survey.

At the June 20 meeting, Council approved a contract agreement with Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (FM3) to create and conduct a survey regarding the city’s services, events and more prior to beginning the strategic plan.

In 2009, the city conducted a telephone survey to gauge community input on the value of services provided by the city. That survey consisted of 18 questions soliciting resident opinions about the quality of life, city services, shopping and economic development, spending priorities, opinions on the city and staff and more.

Staff recommended a 20-minute survey, which was proposed to cost $27,850, and includes interviewing a sample size of 400, the development of the questionnaire, survey hosting and emailing, telephone interviewing, data entry, cost-tabulation, data analysis and preparation and presentation of the results, according to the staff report.