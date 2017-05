Since 1964, Coral Thrift Shop’s all-volunteer staff and the hundreds of donors and clientele who support their mission have donated nearly $3 million to local youth organizations, according to the thrift shop’s press release.

This year, Coral awarded 25 scholarships to students of $2,000 each in memory of longtime landlord, dear friend and extraordinary supporter, Robert Brooks.

The 2017 recipients from Dana Hills High School include Riann Martino and Gissel Salgado.