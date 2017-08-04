Dana Point Times

The League of Women Voters (LWV) will host three democratic candidates running for the California 49th Congressional district seat during a candidate forum on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Currently, Rep. Darrell Issa, a republican who has held the seat for 17 years, represents Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

The three candidates include Ret. Col. Doug Applegate, Mike Levin and Paul Kerr.

Applegate was the 2016 congressional candidate who ran against Issa. He currently resides in San Clemente and retired from the Marine Corps in 2006.

Levin, a San Juan Capistrano resident, announced his candidacy on the democratic ticket shortly after the 2016 election.

According to his website bio, Levin is a former chairman of the Democratic Party of Orange County and worked as an attorney “focused on environmental and energy regulatory compliance and government affairs.”

Kerr is the latest democrat to join the list of candidates. Kerr is a three-year a veteran of the Navy, having served on a destroyer ship based out of San Diego. His platform centers on healthcare and environmental issues.

According to the LWV, one of their representatives will be the moderator of the forum. Candidates will be given two minutes to make an opening statement and audience members will be able to submit questions.

“The questions will be screened to avoid duplication, to insure a range of topics and issues, and to avoid questions that are not pertinent to the issues,” according to a statement from the LWV.

Candidates will have one minute to respond and if a question is directed to a specific candidate, they will have the chance to respond first.

The forum is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1234 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista, California.