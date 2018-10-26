Congressional Candidate Diane Harkey Receives US Chamber Endorsement

By Lillian Boyd

Diane Harkey made a special visit to Wind & Sea Restaurant at the Dana Point Harbor on Monday, Oct. 22 to accept the endorsement from the United States Chamber of Commerce.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

Vartan Djihanian, the manager for the Western Region of the U.S. Chamber, spoke before introducing Harkey.

“Diane supports businesses, both large and small, and knows what is crucial to keeping the economy strong and unemployment low in the 49th District,” Djihanian said.

“I have tried my whole life to help people succeed in business. We need to allow businesses to create themselves, so to speak, because [businesses] pay the taxes that we all benefit from and that social programs benefit from,” Harkey said. She went on to cite her experience working in banking and finance for having an intimate understanding of business and the economy.

Harkey, a member of the state Board of Equalization, is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Representative Darrell Issa. Harkey faces Democrat Mike Levin, an environmental lawyer, in the Nov. 6 election.