Members of the community interested in participating on a committee focused on raising funds for a skate park in San Juan Capistrano are invited to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Capistrano Football Club, located at 32158 Camino Capistrano, Suite 210, in San Juan Capistrano.

Peter Carey, co-owner of Capistrano Skate, and Eric Groos, founder of local nonprofit Great Opportunities, are looking for people interested in raising funds for the approved skate park, which the city has estimated will cost $2 million to construct in addition to funds needed for annual maintenance. The San Juan Capistrano City Council approved the park’s conceptual design back in March, but noted that funding sources have not yet been identified.

All interested parties are welcome to attend the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

For more information, follow the “Great Opportunities Skate Park” group on Facebook.