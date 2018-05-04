Community Center Rebuild Contract Approved

By DanielRitz

During the Dana Point City Council meeting on May 1, a contract was approved for Optima RPM Incorporated to renovate and improve the Dana Point Community Center.

The contract allows the city to grant more than $640,000 to the renovation and/or repair the entry/main hallway, youth activity and dance room, senior lunch room, senior center kitchen, senior center lounge, arts and crafts studio, and building-wide improvements, including using $150,000 to replace outdated HVAC equipment.

Council member John Tomlinson called the community and senior center a valuable asset to the Dana Point community, and said he was proud to spend the money to renovate the center.

After the meeting, Dana Point Director of General Services Mike Rose explained that the next step is to receive a timeline for the community center renovation project. A complete copy of the contract with Optima RPM Incorporated can be seen here.