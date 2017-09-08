Tickets for the fifth annual Laughs for Leathernecks are now on sale to benefit the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group.

Tim Riehl, host of Riehl Food and winner of both America’s Funniest People and the Eagle Rock Comedy Festival will host the event. The show will be headlined by PJ Walsh and featured special guests James P. Connolly, Stephanie Blum and Jonny Loquasto.

There will be a silent auction and a raffle during the evening.

Tickets are $35 and the show begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m on Oct. 2. The price includes dinner provided by Umami Burger.

The event will be held at the Irvin Improv Comedy Club, located at 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.danapoint5thmarines.com/laughs-for-leathernecks

For those who wish to sponsor a marine for the evening’s event can do so by visiting the website. The Support Group aims to treat 125 marines and their guests.