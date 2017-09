Coldwell Banker is sponsoring an Adopt-a-Pet event on Saturday, Sept. 9, at their Capistrano Beach office.

Along with The Ark of San Juan and Leashes of Love Rescue, those who attend can check out some adoptable pets. There will be refreshments and a bake sale, raffle items and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The office is located at 27111 Camino de Estrella, Capistrano Beach.