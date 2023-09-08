Ocean Institute CEO and President Wendy Leavell will share an update on the local marine education nonprofit at the next Dana Point Civic Association coffee chat on Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Leavell will discuss the Ocean Institute’s position in the redevelopment process of the Dana Point Harbor, her role on the Harbor Advisory Committee and what to expect from the nonprofit in 2024.

The 46-year old ocean education nonprofit is celebrating its annual Founders Day on Sept. 17, honoring its founder, the late Stan Cummings.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. The event is weather-permitting. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.