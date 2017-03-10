Coffee Chat Scheduled for March 17

By Kristina Pritchett

The Dana Point Civic Association Coffee Chat will return to Dana Point on Friday, March 17 after two straight rain cancellations in January and February.

Director of Community Development Ursula Luna-Reynosa and her staff will give an update on various projects around town, including the future Dana Point Surf Park.

Coffee Chat will be held at Coffee Importers in the Harbor from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Complimentary coffee will be provided for all attendees courtesy of Jim Miller, Dana Point Civic Association president.

Coffee Chat is held the third Friday of every month.