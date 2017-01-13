SCWD at Coffee Chat
Coffee Chat Returns to Dana Point Harbor

By Kristina Pritchett

Coffee Chat will be returning to the Dana Point Harbor on Friday, Jan. 20 with Ursula Luna-Reynosa, director of community development for the city, as the guest speaker.

Luna-Reynosa and her staff will give an update on various projects in the city including the Zephyr development, which will house the impending Hobie memorial sculpture.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coffee Chat will be held at Coffee Importers from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Complimentary coffee will be provided for all those who attend, courtesy of Jim Miller of Coffee Importers.

