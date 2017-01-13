Coffee Chat Returns to Dana Point Harbor

By Kristina Pritchett

Coffee Chat will be returning to the Dana Point Harbor on Friday, Jan. 20 with Ursula Luna-Reynosa, director of community development for the city, as the guest speaker.

Luna-Reynosa and her staff will give an update on various projects in the city including the Zephyr development, which will house the impending Hobie memorial sculpture.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coffee Chat will be held at Coffee Importers from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Complimentary coffee will be provided for all those who attend, courtesy of Jim Miller of Coffee Importers.