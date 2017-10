Next Friday, October 20, The Dana Point Civic Association Coffee Chat will feature special guest Senator Pat Bates. Ms. Bates represents California’s 36th Senate District and she will provide an interesting update about current issues which affect those of us who live in California and South Orange County, which is also her home.

Coffee Chat will be held at Coffee Importers in the harbor from 8:30 to 9:30am. Complimentary coffee will provided by Coffee Importers for all attend