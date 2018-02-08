Coffee Chat to Feature Stacy Blackwood, Shannon Levin on Feb. 16

On Friday, Feb. 16, the Dana Point Civic Association will hold its coffee chat. Guest speakers will include Stacy Blackwood, the recently appointed director of Orange County Parks. Blackwood has responsibility for over 60,000 acres of open space, wilderness, parkland, beaches and the Dana Point Harbor.

Also speaking will be Dana Point Harbor Manager Shannon Levin. Levin, an Orange County native, was named the Dana Point Harbor Manager in May 2017 and officially stepped into the role in June.

Coffee Chat will begin at 8:30 a.m. at The Coffee Importers, located at 34531 Street of the Golden Lantern. Complimentary coffee will be provided for all attendees, and anyone is welcome.