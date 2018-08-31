Coffee Chat City Council Candidate Forum on Sept. 28

The Civic Association announces monthly Coffee Chat returns to Coffee Importers

September’s Civic Association Coffee Chat will be Friday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. with the Dana Point City Council candidates as the special guests. With election season upon the city, the Civic Association will be holding a candidate forum. During the forum, a moderator will ask each candidate questions submitted by Dana Point residents about issues they believe are important. For the next month, the Dana Point Times will be collecting questions they would like to see asked of each candidate.

Anyone interested in submitting a question for the candidates may email editor@danapointtimes.com.

The forum will be held at Coffee Importers at 8:30 a.m. Free coffee will be provided for those who attend courtesy of Jim Miller of the Civic Association and Coffee Importers.

All are welcome to attend. All City Council candidates are being asked to attend.

Coffee Chat is held once a month at Coffee Importers, located at 34531 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point.