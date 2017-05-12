Coding Queens Receives First Place for Design

The all-girls fifth-graders from John S. Malcom Elementary School won first place in design at the 2017 Vex Robotics World competition.

Vex Robotics allows the girls to build, code and compete with their robot during competitions. Their robot, Zippy, completes a variety of complicated tasks depending on the year’s game.

The team consists of Gabriella Backus, Sophia Mantucca, Riley Divel, Lily Placey, Adalee Geiss and Maryan Malkosh.

In total, there were 14,000 kids participating from 44 countries.