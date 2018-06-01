EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Coastal Kitchen, BevMo, Others Honored at State of the City Luncheon

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the City luncheon at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa on May 30.

Master of ceremonies Duane Cave of San Diego Gas & Electric presented four local businesses with Beautification Awards. South Cove, BevMo, Coastal Kitchen and Harpoon Henry’s were honored for their efforts to improve and promote future positive growth in Dana Point in the past year.

Jay Styles, chairman of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, then took the mic, informing the crowd that the new Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on being more proactive and less reactive in current issues surrounding business in Dana Point.

Mayor Richard Viczorek followed, presenting a video made by Chamber of Commerce members, which reiterated his message of Dana Point being a great place to invest with abundant natural resources, future growth potential and cultural identity.

