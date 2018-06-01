Coastal Kitchen, BevMo, Others Honored at State of the City Luncheon

Photo Gallery of Coastal Kitchen Michael and Christina Grant (center), owners of Coastal Kitchen, took away one of four Beautification Awards at the 2018 Dana Point Chamber of Commerce State of the City Luncheon on May 30. Other winners included South Cove, BevMo and Harpoon Henry’s. Photo: Daniel Ritz Bevmo (L-R) Dana Point Mayor Richard Viczorek, Sergio Prince, Community Relations Advisor, BevMo District Manager Mike Dea, Pat Patterson, BevMo Store Manager Andrea Toste, Board of Directors Chairman Jay Styles. Photo: Daniel RItz SouthCove Jim McMenamin Senior VP Of Forward Planning for Zephyr, the developer of the South Cove development that opened earlier this year. Photo: Daniel RItz Harpoon Henry's (L-R) Dana Point Mayor Richard Viczorek, Bob Conrad (center), General Manager of Harpoon Henry's., jay Styles, Dana Point Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman. Photo: Daniel Ritz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the City luncheon at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa on May 30.

Master of ceremonies Duane Cave of San Diego Gas & Electric presented four local businesses with Beautification Awards. South Cove, BevMo, Coastal Kitchen and Harpoon Henry’s were honored for their efforts to improve and promote future positive growth in Dana Point in the past year.

Jay Styles, chairman of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, then took the mic, informing the crowd that the new Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on being more proactive and less reactive in current issues surrounding business in Dana Point.

Mayor Richard Viczorek followed, presenting a video made by Chamber of Commerce members, which reiterated his message of Dana Point being a great place to invest with abundant natural resources, future growth potential and cultural identity.

For a full schedule of events, and more information on the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, visit www.business.danapointchamber.com. –DR